Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/central-bank-trust-co-trims-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.