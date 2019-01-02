Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) will announce sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.34 million to $10.40 million. Chanticleer reported sales of $10.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full year sales of $40.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 million to $40.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.60 million, with estimates ranging from $46.18 million to $47.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Chanticleer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BURG opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.29. Chanticleer has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.55% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

