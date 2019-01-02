Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Cut by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 54,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,023,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,126,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.02.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

