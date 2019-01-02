Chicago Equity Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Macquarie set a $122.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/chicago-equity-partners-llc-raises-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.