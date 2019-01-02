Christopher Miglino Buys 80,000 Shares of Social Reality Inc (SRAX) Stock

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) CEO Christopher Miglino acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $146,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,462.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Miglino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 28th, Christopher Miglino acquired 80,000 shares of Social Reality stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $146,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Christopher Miglino bought 10,000 shares of Social Reality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Christopher Miglino bought 10,000 shares of Social Reality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Christopher Miglino bought 10,000 shares of Social Reality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

SRAX stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.02. Social Reality Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. Social Reality had a return on equity of 82.97% and a net margin of 84.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

