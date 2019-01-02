Cimpress (CMPR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Cimpress and its industry has provided negative returns. We notice that rising costs is a major concern for the company of late. Adding to woes is the Albumprinter divestment, which is likely to negatively impact the first quarter fiscal 2019 gross margin. Also, high debt levels, weak cash position and headwinds in currency translation might be detrimental along with stiff competition from traditional graphic design and printing companies remains another impediment. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings remained unchanged for both fiscal 2019 and but moved south for fiscal 2020. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

CMPR stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $1,591,599.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.41 per share, with a total value of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 800 shares of company stock valued at $91,134. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 13,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

