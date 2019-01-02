Cintas Co. (CTAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,228,880 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 3,203,334 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,360 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CTAS opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas has a 52 week low of $147.38 and a 52 week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $167.00 price target on Cintas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,114,000 after purchasing an additional 344,359 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 210.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,053,000 after purchasing an additional 298,336 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 127.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 363.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 201,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 27.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 838,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

