Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,578,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $584,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,694 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,499,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,833,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,897,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 775,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $196,303.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s 8th Largest Position” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/cisco-systems-inc-csco-is-osborn-williams-donohoe-llcs-8th-largest-position.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.