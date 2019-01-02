Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 71,470 Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,470 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DARE. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Dare Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DARE opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Dare Bioscience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

