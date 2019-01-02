Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.93 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Poloniex and Binance. Civic has a market cap of $18.93 million and $625,042.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.02390940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00156047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00204779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025859 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,967 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Radar Relay, ABCC, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX, COSS, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

