Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

CLNE stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.71. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,826,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 479,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,298,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

