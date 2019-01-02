Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Stock

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,826,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,747,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

