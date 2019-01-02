Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,310.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $486,157.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,892 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/clearbridge-investments-llc-sells-1752-shares-of-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.