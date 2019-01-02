Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 512,880 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512,880 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.95% of TransGlobe Energy worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,663,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 151.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,761,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 1,061,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 1,004,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 147.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 497,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransGlobe Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.21. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

