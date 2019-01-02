Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

KOF stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.98. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,279,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 452,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 236,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 86,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

