Coeur Mining (CDE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s share price rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 3,855,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,354,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a P/E ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 0.41.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.
