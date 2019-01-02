Coeur Mining (CDE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s share price rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 3,855,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,354,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a P/E ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

