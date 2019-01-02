Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $13.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.23 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $10.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $49.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.38 million to $49.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.50 million, with estimates ranging from $62.79 million to $64.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CHCT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,960. The stock has a market cap of $534.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

