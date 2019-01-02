Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.09 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $13.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.23 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $10.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $49.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.38 million to $49.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.50 million, with estimates ranging from $62.79 million to $64.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CHCT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,960. The stock has a market cap of $534.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply