Comparing Aurora Cannabis (ACB) & Nutra Pharma (NPHC)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis 224.33% 8.57% 7.31% Nutra Pharma -4,741.67% N/A -1,740.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Nutra Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $43.49 million 113.81 $56.66 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 5.00 -$4.02 million N/A N/A

Aurora Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and Nutra Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats Nutra Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

