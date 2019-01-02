Comparing Bilibili (BILI) & Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 27.94% 31.53% 10.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 3 0 2.75 Verisk Analytics 0 7 4 0 2.36

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $115.18, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Bilibili.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Verisk Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $379.39 million 10.71 -$28.24 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.15 billion 8.37 $555.10 million $3.21 33.97

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Bilibili on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with environmental health and safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to P&C insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segment's solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on properties, businesses, and communities to evaluate, price, and process commercial insurance applications, including property, auto, general liability, business owner's policy, and workers compensation. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

