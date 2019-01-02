Comparing Intrusion (INTZ) & Toshiba (TOSYY)

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toshiba shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intrusion and Toshiba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A Toshiba 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion 17.36% -35.07% 83.17% Toshiba 54.36% 22.35% 5.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and Toshiba’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $6.86 million 7.36 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Toshiba $37.24 billion 0.49 $7.59 billion N/A N/A

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Volatility & Risk

Intrusion has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toshiba beats Intrusion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others. The company offers infrastructure systems, including power, transmission and distribution, industrial, railway transportation, security and automation, broadcasting and network, photovoltaic, water and environmental, building, and POS systems; airport facilities and solid-state weather radars; elevators and escalators; and printing and IT solutions. It also provides electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, storage products, microwave semiconductors and components, materials and devices, and display devices and components; and digital products comprising PCs, tablets, televisions, Blu-ray products, etc. In addition, the company offers nuclear power generation systems, thermal power generation systems, light fixtures, air-conditioners, building and facility solutions, multi-function peripherals, hard disk drives, cloud solutions, personal computers, visual products, etc. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

