Comparing PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (PKSGY) & Hino Motors (HINOY)

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PARKSON RETAIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors 2.71% 9.27% 4.05%

Volatility and Risk

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PARKSON RETAIL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and Hino Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PARKSON RETAIL/ADR $692.23 million 0.32 -$20.12 million N/A N/A Hino Motors $16.96 billion 0.34 $462.25 million N/A N/A

Hino Motors has higher revenue and earnings than PARKSON RETAIL/ADR.

Summary

Hino Motors beats PARKSON RETAIL/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PARKSON RETAIL/ADR

Parkson Retail Group Limited engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It operates 46 stores and 1 shopping mall in 30 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates under the Parkson brand name. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services; and produces food products. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

