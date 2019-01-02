Conagra Brands (CAG) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Connolly bought 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

