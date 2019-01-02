Conduent Inc (CNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conduent’s earnings. Conduent reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Conduent will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conduent.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 2,315,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.06. Conduent has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,504,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Conduent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,504,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,173,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,690 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $152,788,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

