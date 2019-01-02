ConforMIS (CFMS) Trading 8.3% Higher

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.39. 1,178,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 597,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFMS. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 90.97% and a negative net margin of 51.25%. On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 299,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of ConforMIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConforMIS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 217,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

