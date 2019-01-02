Contrasting ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) and Mercury Systems (MRCY)

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ACS Motion Control has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Mercury Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercury Systems $493.18 million 4.64 $40.88 million $1.13 41.85

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Mercury Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A Mercury Systems 5.72% 6.97% 5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACS Motion Control and Mercury Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercury Systems 1 2 4 0 2.43

Mercury Systems has a consensus price target of $53.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats ACS Motion Control on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS. It also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to enhance development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, the company offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

