Contrasting American Renal Associates (ARA) and MYnd Analytics (MYND)

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American Renal Associates has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYnd Analytics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and MYnd Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -1.81% 22.30% 2.41% MYnd Analytics -734.88% -389.30% -203.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Renal Associates and MYnd Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 3 3 0 2.50 MYnd Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Renal Associates presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 89.24%. MYnd Analytics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 583.06%. Given MYnd Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYnd Analytics is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Renal Associates and MYnd Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $745.11 million 0.50 $4.85 million $0.61 18.89 MYnd Analytics $1.32 million 4.19 -$9.59 million N/A N/A

American Renal Associates has higher revenue and earnings than MYnd Analytics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats MYnd Analytics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

MYnd Analytics Company Profile

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. The company also manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

