Contrasting Bancolombia (CIB) and First Republic Bank (FRC)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bancolombia pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 11.39% 8.42% 0.99% First Republic Bank 24.05% 11.47% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bancolombia and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 1 5 0 0 1.83 First Republic Bank 0 10 6 0 2.38

Bancolombia currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. First Republic Bank has a consensus price target of $100.93, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Given First Republic Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bancolombia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancolombia and First Republic Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $5.76 billion 1.64 $784.50 million $3.64 10.80 First Republic Bank $2.91 billion 4.74 $757.66 million $4.31 20.30

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Bancolombia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Bancolombia on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. As of December 31, 2017, the company offered its services through 76 offices, including 70 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; and New York, New York, as well as 6 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

