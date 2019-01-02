Contrasting BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND) & Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV)

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Two Rivers Water and Farming does not pay a dividend. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21% Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -36.73% -11.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 1.91 $38.10 million N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 11.11 -$12.06 million N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

