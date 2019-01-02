Contrasting BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY) and Cott (COT)

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) and Cott (NYSE:COT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BRITVIC PLC/S and Cott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Cott 17.03% 1.77% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cott has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BRITVIC PLC/S and Cott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cott 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cott has a consensus target price of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. Given Cott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cott is more favorable than BRITVIC PLC/S.

Dividends

BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRITVIC PLC/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRITVIC PLC/S and Cott’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.28 $157.57 million $1.50 13.10 Cott $2.27 billion 0.85 -$1.40 million $0.07 199.14

BRITVIC PLC/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cott. BRITVIC PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cott beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, the company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers pension funding and financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

