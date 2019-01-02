Contrasting Forward Industries (FORD) & Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forward Industries and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Tupperware Brands 2 3 0 0 1.60

Tupperware Brands has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.00% 8.59% 5.11% Tupperware Brands -8.73% -145.79% 16.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Forward Industries does not pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and Tupperware Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $34.50 million 0.36 $1.38 million N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 0.68 -$265.40 million $4.84 6.52

Forward Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Forward Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

