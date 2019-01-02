Contrasting Hill International (HIL) & WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (WYGPY)

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hill International and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International -7.62% -16.41% -6.03% WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Hill International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hill International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hill International and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International $483.73 million 0.34 $27.36 million N/A N/A WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR $3.75 billion 0.59 $48.22 million N/A N/A

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Hill International.

Risk & Volatility

Hill International has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hill International and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International 0 0 0 0 N/A WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hill International does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR beats Hill International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It primarily serves the United States federal, state and local governments, as well as other national governments and private sector customers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Hill International, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services. WorleyParsons Limited offers engineering and project management services to full lifecycle asset management in offshore environment; consulting and advisory services to oil and gas field development, production assurance, subsea, and topsides; engineering design and data management systems; and supply chain and logistics management services for small and large projects. It also provides construction management services; and module fabrication and field construction for conventional oil and gas facilities, oil sands and heavy oil facilities, pipeline terminals, pipeline pump and compressor stations, petrochemical plants, and thermal power facilities. In addition, the company offers dimensional control, laser scanning, and lean engineering services; and develops data collation, integrity, and remediation platforms, as well as sensor integration and machine learning, and global marketplace procurement platforms. WorleyParsons Limited was founded in 1971 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

