Contrasting Niu Technologies (NIU) & Tesla (TSLA)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

This table compares Niu Technologies and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tesla -10.22% -34.27% -6.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Niu Technologies and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tesla 12 11 13 0 2.03

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 79.62%. Tesla has a consensus target price of $324.69, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Tesla.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Tesla’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $116.27 million 4.48 -$27.90 million N/A N/A Tesla $11.76 billion 4.86 -$1.96 billion ($11.48) -28.99

Niu Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesla.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Tesla on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.