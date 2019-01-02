Contrasting PotNetwork (POTN) and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PotNetwork alerts:

0.0% of PotNetwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics -26.70% -8.51% -8.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $18.73 million 3.06 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -28.82

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Volatility & Risk

PotNetwork has a beta of 10.79, suggesting that its share price is 979% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PotNetwork and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 59.31%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.