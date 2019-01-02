Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Edison International (EIX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,857,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 673,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 71,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

