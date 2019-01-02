Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFLAC stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,950.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

