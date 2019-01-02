Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,844.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,153,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,906,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,866 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

