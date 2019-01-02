Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,004 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $51,526,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 743,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

GLW traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,325. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $969,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

