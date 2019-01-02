Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

Get Coro Mining alerts:

Coro Mining (TSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Tembo Capital Mining Gp Limite bought 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$41,100.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Coro Mining (COP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/coro-mining-cop-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-05.html.

Coro Mining Company Profile (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.