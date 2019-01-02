Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on Corporacion America Airports and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.50 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 63.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 14.6% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 223,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

