Cortex Business Solutions (CBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

Cortex Business Solutions Inc (CVE:CBX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 1055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26.

Cortex Business Solutions (CVE:CBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortex Business Solutions Inc will post 0.439999984215247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortex Business Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CBX)

Cortex Business Solutions Inc supplies e-commerce products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers Cortex, a network-as-a-service portal that enables automation of AP and AR processes. The company also provides custom training, business process consulting, A/P scanning, and mass messaging services.

