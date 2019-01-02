Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Insider Purchases $65,800.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) insider Richard A. Md Miller purchased 20,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.65.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

