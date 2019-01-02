Covia (CVIA) Trading Up 13.5%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) was up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 955,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 634,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVIA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covia in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Covia in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Covia’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director William E. Conway purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,098,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Covia (CVIA) Trading Up 13.5%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/covia-cvia-trading-up-13-5.html.

Covia Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.