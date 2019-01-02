Covia Holdings (CVIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will report sales of $462.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Covia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director William E. Conway acquired 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Covia by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Covia by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 137,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,403. Covia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

