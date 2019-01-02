Credicorp (BAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAP. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

BAP opened at $221.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $207.03 and a 1-year high of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,907,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,000,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,366,000 after buying an additional 238,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,493,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,187,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,961,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

