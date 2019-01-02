Credit Suisse AG Has $1.27 Million Stake in Universal Corp (UVV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Universal worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Universal by 823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVV opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

In other news, insider James A. Huffman sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $209,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $201,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at $928,938.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,261 shares of company stock worth $421,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

