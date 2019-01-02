Credit Suisse AG Has $1.33 Million Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 824,250.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 132,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.40 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

