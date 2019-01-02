Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in XO Group, Inc. (XOXO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of XO Group worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOXO. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in XO Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in XO Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in XO Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XO Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XO Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOXO. ValuEngine upgraded XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley cut XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of XO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:XOXO opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.05 million, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.71. XO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. XO Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XO Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

XO Group Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

