Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,025 Shares of Ferro Co. (FOE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Ferro worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,952,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,007,000 after acquiring an additional 712,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,330,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,663,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,525,000 after acquiring an additional 921,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after acquiring an additional 217,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $105,969.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOE. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

