Crh Plc (CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CRH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get CRH alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 86,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.