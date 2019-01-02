Critical Analysis: Employers (EIG) & Oxbridge Re (OXBR)

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 17.89% 13.43% 3.32% Oxbridge Re 29.55% 4.84% 3.32%

Volatility & Risk

Employers has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Employers and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Employers currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oxbridge Re does not pay a dividend. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Employers and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $799.30 million 1.72 $101.20 million $2.89 14.52 Oxbridge Re $23.84 million 0.15 -$20.59 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Employers beats Oxbridge Re on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

